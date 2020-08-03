OIVO Vertical Cooling Stand Compatible with Xbox ONE X/ONE S/Regular ONE, Cooler Cooling Fan with 2PACK 600mAh Batteries,Games Storage, Dual Controller Charging Docking Station for Xbox ONE/S/X



Product Description

2× Cooling Fan

With a ON/OFF-button to turn the cooler works and stop, fan runs smoothly, it can not be 100% quiet, it is quieter than your console fan at idle, increase the service life of the console.

LED Indicators

When charging, the LED light shows red; When fully charged, it shows green. Very easy to plug. It takes about 2.5~4 hours for charging one or dual controllers; With built-in protector chip, never over charge your controllers even day and night. .

12PCS Games Slot

12 games slot, very easy and conveniect to storage the games you usually play in a fixed position, find the games you need very quickly.

Vertical Stand for Xbox One S&Xbox One X consoles

If your console is Xbox one X/ One S, you need a extra pair of sponge mats to install the corresponding adapter, and it wouldn’t be used if your console is original Xbox One.

