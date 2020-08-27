Oil steady as huge Gulf of Mexico storm shuts down production By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Pump jacks run at sundown in Midland



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil rates were blended in early trade on Thursday even as oil well and refineries shut ahead of an enormous storm in the Gulf of Mexico racing towards Texas and Louisiana, with slim stress over the influence on supply as oil stockpiles stay high.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude () futures fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $43.34 a barrel at 0014 GMT, reversing a 4 cent gain on Wednesday.

Brent crude () futures inched up 2 cents to $45.66 a barrel after falling 22 cents, or 0.5%, on Wednesday.

The cyclone hazard has actually impacted the marketplace much less than typical, as oil and item stocks stay high due to the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to sustain need, and unpredictability over the rate of the worldwide healing clouds the outlook.

“The continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Asia remains a concern for investors, despite several European nations saying they won’t reinstate lockdowns,” ANZ experts stated in a note.

U.S. unrefined stocks stood at 507.8 million barrels at the end of the week toAug 21, even after a larger-than-expected drop of 4.7 million barrels.

Hurricane Laura magnified on Wednesday and is now anticipated to bring heavy rains and …