Oil prices rise to three-month high ahead of OPEC meeting – Armenian News

Anticipation that OPEC and allied international locations will prolong file manufacturing cuts by July is sending oil prices larger, with Brent crude futures, the worldwide benchmark, rising above $41 per barrel for the primary time since early March, CNN studies.

Members of OPEC and their allies, together with Russia and Mexico, already pledged to lower output by 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June, serving to to prop up oil prices as demand for crude begins to get better.

But Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, notes that oil producers are nonetheless managing a troublesome balancing act. They’ll doubtless need to maintain whittling down what’s in storage amenities, serving to prices rise to a extra sustainable degree, earlier than reversing course.

“Even if demand exceeds supply for a while, that does not mean that we really have a problem,” Tonhaugen informed purchasers Friday.



