Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts – Armenian News

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with merchants ready to see whether or not main producers agree to increase their enormous output cuts to shore up prices at a digital meeting anticipated later this week.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 0.91%, or 35 cents, to $38.67 a barrel as of 0427 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 0.56%, or 20 cents, to $35.64 a barrel.

Brent has doubled over the previous six weeks, thanks to produce cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together with Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+.

Both Brent and WTI prices, nevertheless, are nonetheless down about 40% for the 12 months to this point, in response to Reuters.

“The whole story is very much based around the supply cuts and the demand recovery,” mentioned Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

OPEC+ producers are contemplating extending their output minimize of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), about 10% of world manufacturing, into July or August, at an internet meeting prone to be held on June 4.

“Most likely, OPEC+ could extend current cuts until Sept. 1, with a meeting set before then to decide on next steps,” mentioned Citi’s head of commodities analysis Edward Morse.