Oil prices fall as rising coronavirus case numbers cast shadow over fuel demand pickup By Reuters

By Sonali Paul and Seng Li Peng

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices moved on Tuesday amidst issues that a nascent healing in fuel demand might stall as a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the globe stimulates tighter lockdowns simply as significant manufacturers increase output.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) unrefined futures fell 30 cents, or 0.7% to $4071 a barrel at 0414 GMT, while futures fell 37 cents, or 0.8% to $4378 a barrel.

The slide follows WTI increased 1.8% and Brent climbed up 1.5% on Monday on better-than-expected information on production activity in Asia, Europe and the United States revealing factories were emerging from the worst of the early coronavirus pandemic effect.

“On the demand side, we had quite encouraging global manufacturing (data) … but there’s still quite a bit of evidence of the oil demand recovery stalling in quite a few markets with a resurgence of COVID-19,” stated Lachlan Shaw, head of product research study at National Australia Bank (OTC:-RRB- (NAB).

Denting fuel demand, cities from Manila to Melbourne are tightening up lockdowns to fight brand-new infections, while Norway has actually stopped cruise liner traffic in the …