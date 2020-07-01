Oil prices climb after U.S. inventory drop signals demand rise – Armenian News

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a market report showed crude stockpiles in the United States staged a larger drop than expected, suggesting demand is improving whilst the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world, Reuters reports.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 31 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.58 a barrel by 0632 GMT after declining significantly more than 1% on Tuesday. U.S. crude was up 35 cents, or 0.9%, at $39.62 a barrel, having dropped by 1.1% in the earlier session.

US crude and gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, while distillate inventories rose, data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed. [API/S]

Crude inventories dropped by 8.2 million barrels to 537 million barrels, against analysts’ forecasts for a draw of 710,000 barrels.

“Investors would be keen to watch if the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) … matches or confirms the API data, which would be bullish for crude oil markets despite the increased concern about the spread of the coronavirus,” said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures.

Official inventory data from the EIA is due out later on Wednesday.

Also supporting prices was a drop in output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the cheapest in 2 full decades in June.