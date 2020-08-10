Oil prices back on the rise on U.S. stimulus hopes, Iraq output cut By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The sun is seen behind a petroleum pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed up in early trade on Monday, clawing back over half of Friday’s losses, on wishes for a stimulus offer to support the U.S. financial healing and a promise from Iraq to deepen its petroleum supply cuts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude () futures increased 49 cents, or 1.2%, to $4171 a barrel at 0010 GMT, while Brent crude () futures were up 40 cents, or 0.9%, at $4480 a barrel.

While both benchmark agreements fell on Friday, injured by need issues, Brent ended the week up 2.5%, with WTI up 2.4%.

Hopes grew on Sunday that a stand-off would end in between U.S. Democrats and the White House on a brand-new assistance plan for cash-strapped U.S. states struck by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both stated they wanted to reboot talks on an offer to cover the rest of 2020.

At the exact same time, Saudi Arabian Aramco’s (SE:-RRB- Chief Executive Amin Nasser stated he sees oil need rebounding in Asia as economies slowly open after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

“There’s a little undercurrent of positivity today originating from remarks by Saudi …