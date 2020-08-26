Oil hits five-month highs as US producers cut output ahead of hurricane – Armenian News

Crude oil prices rose to a five-month high on Tuesday as US producers shut most offshore output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura even as rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe capped gains, Reuters reported.

Brent futures LCOc1 rose 73 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $45.86 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 73 cents, or 1.7%, to settle at $43.35.

That was the highest closes for both benchmarks since March 5, the day before Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on a new plan to cut output and about a week before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

U.S. producers cut crude output ahead of Hurricane Laura at a rate approaching the level of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina and also halted most oil refining along the Texas/Louisiana coast.