Oil Flat After Laura Leaves a Weaker-Than-Expected Impact on Region’s Oil Infra By Investing.com

By Gina Lee

Investing. com– Oil was flat on Friday early morning in Asia, after Hurricane Laura roared through Louisiana and Texas without triggering any evident significant damage to the states’ oil facilities.

was flat at $45.60 by 10:27 PM ET (3:27 AM GMT) and inched down 0.09% to $43, quiting some Laura- associated gains as manufacturers compute the damage and the shuttered facilities gradually resumes.

“Unless there is any lasting damage to oil production infrastructure, it would not be a surprise to see oil trade down a bit after the storm as damage assessment continues,” AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes stated in a note.

As Laura made landfall on Thursday with 150-mile-per hour winds, the weaker-than-predicted storm rise spared the Gulf of Mexico’s rigs and refineries from the expected damage. More than 80% of the area’s production, along with 15% of U.S. processing capability, was closed down in preparation for Laura’s arrival, resulting in an uptick in oil and fuel rates previously in the week.

The Port of Houston, a significant U.S. petroleum export center accounting for around 600,000 barrels each day (bpd) of deliveries, was re-opened sinceFriday A Kpler quote stated that seaborne unrefined export capability might be minimized …