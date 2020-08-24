Oil edges up as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Dust blows around a petroleum pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County



By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – rates pushed greater on Monday as storms bore down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting majority the area’s oil production, although gains were topped by continuous issues about need from coronavirus lockdowns.

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, requiring energy business to pull employees from overseas platforms and close down oil production.

Oil manufacturers had actually shut 58% of the Gulf’s overseas oil production and 45% of production onSunday The area represent 17% of overall U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. gas output.

futures included 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $44.43 a barrel by 0040 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.41 a barrel.

Both benchmark agreements fell about 1% on Friday on financial issues and increasing unrefined supply.

“Crude prices rose higher as double trouble in the Atlantic could lead to huge disruptions with oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico,” stated Edward Moya, senior market expert at OANDA in New York.

“Oil’s gains, nevertheless, are …