Oil edges lower on oversupply concerns as OPEC+ set to raise output By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The sun is seen behind a petroleum pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County



By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil costs fell on Monday on concerns about oversupply as OPEC and its allies, together understood as OPEC+, are due to draw back from production cuts in August while a boost in COVID-19 cases worldwide raised worries of slower pick-up in fuel need.

futures moved 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $4344 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) unrefined futures were down 12 cents, or 0.3%, at $4015 a barrel.

Brent published a 4th month of gains in July and published a 3rd as both increased from depths struck in April, when much of the world remained in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Investors are worried about supply gluts as the OPEC+ is due to start reducing production cuts this month and a recovery in oil prices from record lows is expected to encourage U.S. shale producers to ramp up output,” stated Hiroyuki Kikukawa, basic supervisor of research study at Nissan (OTC:-RRB- Securities.

“Also, fears over a resurgence in the coronavirus cases are weighing on oil markets,” he stated, forecasting that the costs will remain in low $40 s today.

Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries increased by …