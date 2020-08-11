Oil edges higher on hopes for U.S. stimulus, demand recovery By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The sun sets behind a petroleum pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County



By Naveen Thukral and Shu Zhang

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil acquired more ground on Tuesday, with costs underpinned by expectations of U.S. stimulus and a rebound in Asian demand as economies resume.

Brent crude () included 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $4521 a barrel, since 0441 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude () increased 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $4226 a barrel.

“Crude oil gained amid signs of further stimulus measures,” ANZ stated in a note.

” U.S. legislators continued settlements on the enormous infection relief financial bundle with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stating there are locations where compromise is possible and a reasonable offer might be concurred upon. Sentiment was likewise enhanced by remarks from Saudi Aramco (SE:-RRB- that demand is enhancing.”

Prices discovered assistance after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that leading congressional Democrats wished to consult with him on coronavirus-related financial relief.

The talks in between Democrats and the Trump administration broke down recently.

A weaker U.S. dollar likewise assisted assistance higher oil costs, stated Energy Aspects expert Virendra Chauhan.

After steadying on Monday the dollar was once again slipping …