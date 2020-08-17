Oil Drilling In Arctic Wildlife Refuge One Step Closer : NPR

toggle caption U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/ AP. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/ AP.

Updated 5: 10 p.m. ET

The Trump administration is pressing ahead with strategies to permit drilling in theArctic National Wildlife Refuge The very first leases to drill for oil and gas in the location might be offered by the end of 2020, Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt stated as his firm officially revealed its leasing program on Monday.

Laying out the regards to a leasing program is among the last actions in a questionable strategy to use the gas …