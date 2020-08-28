Oil dips as U.S. rigs, refiners appear to have avoided worst of storm By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Pump jacks run at sundown in Midland



MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil costs fell in early trade on Friday as an enormous cyclone raced inland past the heart of the U.S. oil market in Louisiana and Texas, with a storm rise weaker than forecasted.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude () futures fell 16 cents, or 0.4%, to $42.85 a barrel as of 0014 GMT, including to over night losses.

Brent crude () futures for October, set to end on Friday, fell 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $45.00 a barrel, while the more active November agreement slipped 7 cents to $45.53.

Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana early Thursday with 150 mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds, destructive structures, tearing down trees and cutting power to more than 650,000 individuals in Louisiana and Texas, however refineries were spared from feared huge flooding.

“Unless there is any lasting damage to oil production infrastructure, it would not be a surprise to see oil trade down a bit after the storm as damage assessment continues,” AxiCorp market strategist Stephen Innes stated in a note.

U.S. manufacturers had actually shut 1.56 million barrels daily of unrefined output, or 83% of the Gulf of Mexico’s production, while 9 refineries had actually shut around 2.9 million bpd of capability, or 15% of U.S. …