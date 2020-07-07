Ohio Town Proclaims It Is A ‘Sanctuary City’ For Statues Being Defaced, Torn Down Elsewhere

The small town of Newton Falls, Ohio has just declared it self to be a “sanctuary city,” but not one for illegal immigrants. Instead, the town is just a “sanctuary city” for monuments and statues which are being torn down left and right all over the United States.

City manager David Lynch spoke out over the week-end to say that the city will henceforth be considered a “Statuary Sanctuary City” where monuments and statues which are under attack across America will be given amnesty, according to WFMJ-TV.

“The great leaders of our country and Western civilization, though flawed in many ways, have risen to great achievement such as the founding of our nation, the ending of slavery, establishment and protection of our national parks, the establishment of antitrust laws to protect our citizens from overaggressive monopolization of industry, and the discovery of the new world itself,” the town stated in its proclamation.

“These great leaders as represented in beautiful and artistic statuary throughout our nation deserve to stand in a place of honor and respect as a reminder that we, as Americans, can achieve great things,” added the proclamation, which proceeded to pledge to assemble relocated statues “in a place of honor and respect to inspire greatness and achievement.”

Statues of the following historical figures will soon be welcomed in Newton Falls:

George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Ulysses S. Grant

Patrick Henry

Francis Scott Key

Theodore Roosevelt

Christopher Columbus

This comes as radical leftists have been attempting to erase history by demanding the removal of tributes to any historical figures that they have deemed to be “offensive.”

Washington is being targeted because that he owned slaves, for example, as well as Abraham Lincoln has come under fire despite the fact that that he ended slavery. This will not be enough to save lots of Lincoln from the “woke” mob, however, as they declare that he had not been “pro-black” enough.

We applaud Newton Falls when planning on taking a stand against “woke” cancel culture. Enough will do, and all this has gone far too far.

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

