Ohio teen Madison Bell is found safe a week after she went missing

Missing Ohio teen Madison Bell, 18, has been found safe after disappearing on Sunday, in accordance with police.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Bell was reported missing round 11.20 am Sunday after she was final seen at her dwelling in Ross County.

The sheriff’s workplace didn’t say precisely the place Bell was found, however officers do say she has confirmed she is is safe and left of her personal free will. No arrests might be made within the case.

The teen’s disappearance, simply hours earlier than her highschool commencement ceremony, generated great group concern, and a $15,000 reward had been posted for data resulting in her return.

Developing story, test again for updates.

Madison Bell is described as a white feminine, weighing 120lbs and standing at 5 toes 6 inches in top, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has gray contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck, and a ghost tattoo on her aspect

Madison’s household launched a assertion saying: “We ask that the general public and media respect our privateness throughout this tough time whereas we’re emotionally uncooked.’

‘We are simply relieved to know Maddie is alive and never in bodily hazard.’

The household thanked the entire businesses that joined within the huge seek for the teen, in addition to the group for rallying round them in the course of the making an attempt ordeal.

‘Every single effort to seek out Maddie has touched us and we admire it from the underside of our hearts,’ the assertion added.