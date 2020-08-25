Ohio State student details ‘quarantine dorm’ experience on campus

An Ohio State student came in contact who tested positive for COVID-19 and now has to quarantine on campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tiana Frierson, a sophomore at The Ohio State University, told 10TV she is in a “quarantine dorm” in Lawrence Tower on campus.

“Honestly, I can’t complain, it’s just very lonely but other than that it’s OK,” Frierson said.

She said she’s in a single dorm room and is in there because she said she came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“The whole floor is full of people who came into contact but aren’t positive,” Frierson said.

She was notified by Ohio State officials that the person she was in contact with tested positive back on the 19th.

A spokesperson for Ohio State said students, faculty and staff who are exposed to or have a confirmed case will be required to be in isolation or quarantine.

…