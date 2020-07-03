Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged after kicking an inmate in the face

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced in a Thursday press release that Sergeant Jesse Franklin (pictured) had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of first degree assault

An Ohio sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assault after that he was filmed kicking an inmate in the head after the detainee bit his boot.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced in a Thursday press release that Sergeant Jesse Franklin had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of first-degree assault.

‘As sheriff, I am outraged and shocked by this egregious conduct. These actions are inconsistent with our training and will perhaps not be tolerated under my watch,’ Neil said in a statement.

‘I have suspended Sgt. Franklin without pay and am proceeding with the disciplinary process as required under the applicable collective bargaining agreement.’

On June 9, footage shows Franklin and multiple deputies struggling to restrain Nicholas Ballachino.

According to the sheriff’s department and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Ballachino was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing official business.

While that he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department, Ballachino had been transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center for processing.

In the clip, a shirtless Ballachino can be seen getting combative with officers attempting to restrain him.

He flings himself to the ground and the deputies pounce together with him, with one in a position to pin Ballachino to the floor.

As deputies work around a squirming Ballachino, Franklin can be seen assisting in the detainment.

But then Ballachino bites the sergeant’s boot and in response, Franklin gives him a strong kick to the face.

The clip ends with officers restraining an even more toned down Ballachino.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Ballachino was taken fully to the University Hospital to be treated for injuries that he sustained from the kick. A cut he received over his eye required five stitches.

Prosecutors determined that because he failed to receive ‘serious physical harm,’ the felony charge was not applicable.

‘Not everybody has the temperament to become a police officer. In this case, and as I’ve throughout my career, when I see criminal violations, I will pursue them in accordance with the law,’ Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said in the release.

‘Maintaining a professional, 21st century police is costly to society, but covers itself often over.

‘Actions similar to this are a harsh reminder that resources should be dedicated to recruiting the appropriate officers and ensuring that they will have the proper equipment, knowledge, training and temperament to accomplish the job that citizens want and expect.’

Franklin’s case will be utilized in the City of Cincinnati as they handle misdemeanor cases in the city’s limit. If convicted, Franklin faces up to 6 months behind bars at the Justice Center.