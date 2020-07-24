Ohio police release surveillance video of suspects who killed sleeping toddler, injured twin; FBI posts reward

The event occurred in Canton on Wednesday around 2: 30 a.m.; it was one of 3 shootings in Canton that happened within a six-hour period.

Ace Lucas and his twin bro were asleep when the bullets ripped through the house.

“Numerous, numerous shots were fired into the house,” Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo stated, Fox 8 Cleveland reportedFriday “I don’t even have a count exactly on how many of them were fired, but, you know, the house was riddled with bullet holes after the fact.”

The FBI states there is a $5,000 reward for anybody with info.

“You shoot into a house not knowing who is in there or anything else and you end up killing one and almost killing a second child. It’s just these people don’t have a conscience,” Angelo stated, according to the station.

Police stated the other 2 shootings they reacted to occurred Tuesday night. At one area, there were 2 victims, one of whom was dead. At the other, there were likewise 2 victims, one of whom was dead.

“The first two homicides, witnesses were uncooperative,” Angelo stated, according to the Canton Repository paper. “We are back out trying to talk to them again. At a time when something like that happens, emotions are pretty high.”