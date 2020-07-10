Ohio police officer rescues girl, 8, from raging flash flood; captures dramatic moment on bodycam

The girl was separated from her family and got stuck on the alternative side of the fast-flowing water, video shows.

The bodycam footage shows Cercek fashioning a rope to a wooded hillside ledge as he yells at your ex to “stay put.”

He tosses the rope down below and instructs your ex to wrap the rope around herself.

As Cercek begins pulling her up, your ex can be heard shrieking and screaming.

“Help! Pull!” Cercek yells.

The pulling continues for many dramatic seconds before the girl nears the most notable, grunting as she reaches safety.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” the girl could be heard telling the officer.

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.