Ohio man built backyard squirrel bar with seven varieties of nuts on tap

( CNN)– People are going nuts for an Ohio woodworker’s newest production: A bar that deals with community squirrels.

Michael Dutko, a 35-year-old enthusiast, has actually been producing art and home products from wood for the majority of of his life, and even narrates it on his YouTube channel Duke Harmon Woodworking But it’s his enjoyable twist on a squirrel feeder that’s made him Internet well-known.

“The Nutty Bar,” which is connected to his backyard fence in Hilliard, looks similar to a genuine bar, and even has a variety of nuts on tap.

Dutko stated he built it to assist his next-door neighbor with her bird-watching pastime.

“The whole reason I even started to make this is because my neighbor bird watches with her daughter and told me all of the squirrels keep getting in her way,” Dutko informed CNN. “I didn’t even tell her what I was going to do, I just built it and put it back there and when she saw it, she just started cracking up.”

Michael Dutko structure The Nutty Bar. Courtesy Michael Dutko

Lucky squirrels who discover their method to the bar get to select from seven various nuts called after beers: Cashew Dunkel, Peanut Pilsner, Almond Ale, Walnut Stout, Sunflower Saison, Pecan Porter and Pistachio Pale Ale.

Dutko’s preferred part of the bar is its wacky restroom indication: “Nuts” and “No Nuts.”

The task, which determines about 25 inches broad and 16 inches high, took him 8 hours to develop and develop.

After publishing a video on YouTube revealing the develop procedure, Dutko stated he was “overwhelmed” with remarks and …