Ohio man, 37, dies from coronavirus after claiming pandemic was just ‘hype’ in a Facebook post

A 37-year-old Ohio man who claimed the coronavirus pandemic was just ‘hype’ and over and over refused to wear a face mask has died from COVID-19.

Richard Rose wrote on Facebook on July 1 that that he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and went to get tested.

The US Army veteran tested positive.

He died from the virus at his home just two days later, according to Insider.

But before Rose’s death, he voiced his support for President Donald Trump, slammed the Black Lives Matter movement and accused Democrats of spreading false information regarding the pandemic.

‘Let get this clear,’ he wrote.

‘I’m not buying a f**king mask. I’ve made it this far by not buying into that damn hype.’

On May 12, Rose wrote: ‘I’ve gotten sick of turning my television on to political smear advertisements and shit about COVID.

‘So yesterday I turned my cable box in.

‘I’ve also started snoozing people on here. It’s time to filter negativity.’

Leading as much as his death, Rose shared updates about his health, writing on July 1: ‘I’ve been very sick the past few days.

‘Symptoms of Covid-19. This morning I finally got swabbed. I should know soon what the results are. I just want to feel well again!’

Later that day that he revealed he had tested positive for the virus

‘Well. I’m officially under quarantine for the next 14 days,’ he wrote.

‘I just tested positive for COVID-19. Sucks because I had just started a new job!’

On July 2, Rose shared: ‘This covid shit sucks! I’m so exhausted just sitting here.’

Nick Conley, was Rose’s friend, told Cleveland 19 that every one was ‘blown away’ by Rose’s death

‘You hear about this virus and you do not expect it to affect people, younger people like ourselves,’ Conley told the station.

Conley added: ‘It’s horrible that individuals lost Rick but the a lot more tragic section of that is who else became infected due to the actions he chose.’

Ohio has reported a lot more than 65,000 confirmed cases with at the least 3,058 deaths.

The state reported a single-day record of 1,525 newly reported coronavirus cases on Friday.