Ohio has identified at least 1,500 cases of unemployment fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Jobs and Family Service officials say at least 1500 cases of fraud have been identified.

The crooks often use stolen personal petunjuk from employed individuals to attempt to have benefits, in accordance with ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.

“It’s, kind of, unfortunately, a common fraud tactic to apply on behalf of someone who’s still employed,” she said.

“I just feel the government needs to do something as a while to better protect people,” said Sarah Valler.

The Northeast Ohio mom received a letter from Ohio Jobs and Family Services confirming her PIN number for unemployment benefits Wednesday.

There was only one problem.

Sarah is still working at her job as a financial analyst.

“I have never applied for unemployment in my life,” she said. “I’m still employed.”

In fact, Valler said she has been busier than ever. She is working at home, caring for her 2-year-old son and owning a high-risk pregnancy.

“I’m already stressed out,” she said. “I don’t need extra stress to raise my blood pressure.”

A fraud investigator contacted Sarah after News 5 reached out to ODJFS.

Valler said she was told her private information was used to apply for unemployment benefits.

However, her swift action to raise an alarm means no one will case in using her name.

However, on top of a pandemic, a difficult pregnancy and setting up long days, she is also concerned about another thing.

“I am worried, still, about the identity theft now,” she said.

ODJFS says anybody who receives a letter with a PIN number who has not sent applications for unemployment benefits should instantly contact them.

Fraud victims should also obtain a copy of their credit file and closely monitor their bank accounts.