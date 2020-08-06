Ohio governor says 91 people got coronavirus after infected man went to church

“It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary,”Gov MIke De Wine statedTuesday “We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship.”

To highlight how one infected individual can spread out the infection, state health authorities launched a color graphic demonstrating how the cases radiated to some who weren’t even at the service.

DeWine advised people participating in spiritual services to wear masks. He had actually mandated using face coverings for people 10 and older on July22 On Wednesday, he purchased kids in schools to wear masks, with a couple of exceptions.

The governor stated he was going to correspond to churches, mosques and synagogues to share crucial health details.