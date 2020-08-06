Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

The statement came quickly prior to DeWine, a Republican, was arranged to meet President Donald Trump inCleveland

.

DeWine was checked as part of the “standard protocol” to welcome Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport, the guv’s workplace stated in a declaration. He is going back to Columbus, where he and his better half Fran will both be checked.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he’s not experiencing signs at this time.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he wrote