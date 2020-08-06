Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

The statement came quickly prior to DeWine, a Republican, was arranged to meet President Donald Trump inCleveland
DeWine was checked as part of the “standard protocol” to welcome Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport, the guv’s workplace stated in a declaration. He is going back to Columbus, where he and his better half Fran will both be checked.
DeWine tweeted Thursday that he’s not experiencing signs at this time.
“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he wrote
LtGov Jon Husted was likewise checked for coronavirus Thursday ahead of Trump’s see and checked unfavorable, DeWine’s workplace stated.
DeWine is the most recent political leader to test positive for coronavirus quickly prior to they were arranged to meetTrump Last week, GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has actually regularly declined to use a mask, checked positive for the infection quickly prior to he was arranged to fly aboard Air Force One with Trump to Texas.
DeWine is the 2nd recognized guv to test positive for coronavirus, after OklahomaGov Kevin Stitt announced in July he had actually contracted Covid-19
