Ohio Gov. DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday hours after testing positive before he was set to greet President Trump at the Cleveland airport, according to a statement by the governor’s office.

Instead of meeting with Trump, DeWine returned to Columbus and was ultimately tested for coronavirus a second time.

The second test was a PCR test administered that afternoon, which his office said was “extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus.” His wife, Fran DeWine, and staff members also tested negative.

OHIO GOVERNOR TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AHEAD OF TRUMP VISIT

“The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice,” the statement said. “They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform.”

His office said the PCR test was different than the rapid antigen test administered earlier in the morning as part of the standard protocol required to meet with Trump.

“We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred,” the statement added.

The PCR test looks for the specific RNA for SARS-CoV-2 — which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We feel confident in the…