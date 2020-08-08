Ohio Gov. DeWine tells ‘Your World’ positive coronavirus test ‘certainly scared me’

OhioGov Mike DeWine‘s experience of screening positive for the coronavirus Thursday prior to evaluating unfavorable in a follow-up test “certainly scared me,” the Republican informed “Your World” Friday.

“I went to Cleveland, drove to Cleveland to meet the president,” DeWine informed host NeilCavuto “Then, of course, when you go meet the president, you get a test and they do a quick test. So they did do what’s called an antigen test. And they came back very quickly and said, ‘You’re positive.'”

DEWINE TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 HOURS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE

The guv included that he was “surprised” at his positive test and called medical professionals at Ohio State University about getting evaluated once again.

“So we went down and my wife and I and several other people who’re around me all the time got tests yesterday. And then last night it came back negative,” Dewine stated. “They reran it again, came back negative. We’re going to take another test tomorrow and we hope it comes back as negative as well.”

The 2nd test was a PCR test, which DeWine’s workplace stated was “extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus.” DeWine’s partner Fran and his and team member likewise evaluated unfavorable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeWine ensured Cavuto the PCR test he took late Thursday was the “gold standard” test many people get.

“Frankly, the only reason that I guess the White House wanted us to take this quick test yesterday,” he stated, “was because it was a quick test.”

Fox News’ Megan Henney …