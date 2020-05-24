Ohio girl who vanished hours before graduation sparking 6-day search had ‘left to start new life’

An Ohio teen who went lacking hours before her graduation and prompted a determined six-day search was discovered protected with an individual of curiosity within the case and mentioned she’d left to ‘start a new life’.

Madison Bell, 18, phoned police to say she is protected after disappearing final Sunday, May 17, the Highland County Sheriff’s workplace mentioned Saturday.

The teen’s mom reported her lacking after she left house to go to a tanning salon a number of hours before her highschool graduation ceremony and by no means returned.

Her automobile was later discovered deserted in a church parking zone, unlocked together with her cellular phone and keys nonetheless inside, sparking quick suspicion of foul play.

Highland County authorities now say that Madison has been involved to affirm that she is protected and left of her personal free will, however doesn’t need her location disclosed.

Sheriff Donnie Barrera mentioned that when Madison was discovered she advised authorities she wished ‘to start a new life’.

She was reportedly within the firm of an unidentified ‘particular person of curiosity’.

Police say no arrests will likely be made within the case, regardless of how pricey the intensive search effort was.

Madison’s disappearance generated great group concern, and a $15,000 reward had been posted for info main to her return.

Her household launched an announcement saying: ‘We ask that the general public and media respect our privateness throughout this troublesome time whereas we’re emotionally uncooked.’

‘We are simply relieved to know Maddie is alive and never in bodily hazard.’

The household thanked all the companies that joined within the large search for the teenager, in addition to the group for rallying round them through the making an attempt ordeal.

‘Every single effort to discover Maddie has touched us and we admire it from the underside of our hearts,’ the assertion added.

Police launched a photograph of this man who was noticed close to the world the place Madison’s automobile was discovered. It’s unclear whether or not he has any reference to the case

The mysterious case shortly attracted nationwide consideration, with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pleading for the teenager’s protected return, and the FBI becoming a member of the investigation.

The teen disappeared simply two days after tanning companies had reopened in Ohio following coronavirus lockdowns.

When Madison, identified to her household and associates as ‘Maddie,’ didn’t return house from the tanning salon after about an hour, her mom began texting and calling her, however acquired no response.

Mother Melissa Bell had insisted her daughter would by no means go away her household and associates, particularly throughout graduation week.

‘She would at all times contact me even when she was going to be 5 minutes late,’ the distraught mom mentioned after she disappeared.

Concerned that Madison could have gotten right into a automobile accident, her mom and longtime boyfriend drove collectively to the Good Shepherd Church parking zone close to the Corner Market tanning salon, the place they discovered her automobile.

‘The home windows are up, we open the door, her telephone is laying in it, her keys within the ignition, the change is within the container she had. The automobile was left unlocked,’ the mom recounted to WHIO. ‘She would by no means go away her automobile unlocked, she would by no means go away her telephone in there.’

Madison’s household was sure that she wouldn’t go away on her personal simply hours before graduation, however it now seems that she left willingly and didn’t need her household to discover her

Madison’s mom, Melissa Bell (left), and the teenager’s long-term boyfriend, Cody Mann (proper), made emotional pleas for her protected return through the week she was lacking

Madison’s automobile was discovered deserted with the keys nonetheless within the ignition within the parking zone of the Good Shepherd Church in Highland County (pictured)

Bell mentioned she tried to unlock Madison’s telephone however was unable to and handed it over to regulation enforcement.

Cody Mann, Madison’s boyfriend of 5 years, broke down in tears pleading for her protected return throughout an interview with WXIX-TV on Tuesday.

‘She’s essentially the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I imply, I can not even clarify it… I simply need her to come house,’ he mentioned by sobs.

‘I’ll see you once you get again is the very last thing I received to say’, he added.

Madison (pictured left together with her live-in boyfriend) was set to graduate from highschool on the day she was reported lacking. Her mom mentioned she wouldn’t have missed it

More than 300 volunteers got here out to search for Madison on Sunday and Monday, spending hundreds of man-hours scouring trails and woods, and distributing flyers.

On Thursday, police launched photos of a person and a automobile with California plates sought in reference to the case, saying the person was noticed within the parking zone the place Madison’s automobile was discovered.

A church employee advised police the white four-door automobile they noticed within the lot stood out as there have been no providers due to COVID-19.

They mentioned a white male stood close to the automobile, which they believed to have California license plates. An picture launched by police was taken at a close-by enterprise.

After Madison was confirmed protected, it was not clear whether or not the person had any connection together with her choice to go away her household with out informing them.