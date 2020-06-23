Ohio Cops Called on Black Kids Playing Football, Cops Join Game



Play video content

Newsflare

Shout out to 3 Ohio cops who wound up playing football with several kids after someone called police to complain 5 black young ones had the nerve to be … playing outside.

The incident unfolded, of most days, on Juneteenth in Shaker Heights, Ohio … where you could see on video the trio of officers stuck around to take a few snaps and play with the kids … rather than arresting or sending them home.

One of the kids’ mothers, Wendy Brown, reportedly said cops shared with her, “I don’t know who would do it, but someone called police on the kids, they said they were playing in the street so we came by.” Wendy said the cop also told her, “We used to play in the street as kids.”

They obviously channeled their inner children to participate the fun. It was a pretty awesome scene among the kids played QB and tossed a spiral downfield as 2 cops battled for the ball.

As Wendy told FOX8, “We encourage them to go outside and just be kids, so they were just playing football out in the street like they do any other time.” She recorded the pickup game with the officers and the video is spreading like wildfire.