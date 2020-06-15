Oh Yeah, About Those Masks…The Credibility Ship Has Sailed

Beginning roughly a couple of weeks ago, all of us watched as mass stay-at-home orders and self-isolation gave way to massive street protests, where tens or thousands of people gathered together in the U.S. and around the world, usually one along with the other, chanting, yelling and singing: a virtual laboratory for what we had spent four months hearing was exactly what one must not do in the middle of this pandemic.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE PROTECTING THEIR MASK DECISION

To the tyrants that order mask-wearing, it’s the symbolism that’s important. The lockdowns shouldn’t have been ordered. The masks serve as a visual symbol of fear, to exhibit that the lockdowns were justified.

This is really a total CYA effort when confronted with the strong evidence supplied by the states that never ordered the useless lockdowns.

THE MASK IS AN INCONVENIENCE

First of, it is not a tiny inconvenience. It is a huge inconvenience & most probably does little to no good, The mask wearer is re-breathing his CO2, sweating, has decreased O2, has interference with vision, and isn’t stopping a microscopic virus.

We just can’t protect ourselves from every virus out there – cannot be done period. I really like the way most of the flu shot naysayers are now actually demanding vaccine for COVID.

All those being forced to mask while working also must repeat themselves endlessly because their voices are muffled, directions misinterpreted. In a protected, professional environment, the proper mask worn properly can protect both the wearer and others, but only for a brief period. I also love the compulsive mask wearers who get takeout from restaurants, never taking into consideration the multitude of hands the food has experienced!

Neighbors visit Costco regularly, buy takeout, etc., but won’t lay on an outdoor deck without masks.

MASKS HAS BECOME A POLITICAL HOT POTATO

Some experts have published papers showing that mask-wearing makes people sick – gives them headaches, makes them gasp for oxygen, and makes them inhale their dirty germs over and over.

I go with the papers which will make more common sense, not with papers that play political football.

I do not know the political leanings of men and women wearing masks, but I will be willing to bet that the majority of mask wearers lean left and the non-mask wearers often lean right. One thing I would suggest to mask wearers is they’ve someone teach them the way in which to wear masks because about 95% of those wearing masks aren’t using them precisely and therefore are wasting their money. I wore these masks for work, and you needed to be certified annually for the mask you wore, & most of the time, that didn’t even work.

It’s mass social and behavioral modification. It’s a restructuring of society to condition individuals to observe and accept absurd new authoritarian diktats every-where they go. It’s not of a virus. This is about get a grip on.

BENEFIT TO WEARING THE MASKS?

Mask wearers have discovered a brand new way to be safe. When one wears the mask properly, one is virtually unidentifiable. One becomes such as the manikins in a clothing store; the most crucial part is missing. Some say the eyes will be the windows of the soul. When the soul is dead, the eyes show it.

The masks may become such as the high side cellular phone. Social distancing started when the cell phone began to support the owner’s lifetime on it.

