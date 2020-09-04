OG Anunoby saved Toronto Raptors’ season, says Draymond Green | NBA News

OG Anunoby’s Game 3-winning buzzer-beater saved the Toronto Raptors’ season, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green stated onInside The NBA

The Toronto Raptors were a half-second far from falling under the void that no NBA group has actually ever gotten away. Down by 2 points, down by 2 video games, the ruling champs required a wonder.

Anunoby provided. He captured a cross-court pass that Kyle Lowry threaded over everyone else on the flooring and struck a three-pointer as time ended, offering the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series on Thursday night.

















The Celtics still lead the series 2-1. But it’s …