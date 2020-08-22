OFM Essentials Collection Swivel Mesh Back Armless Task Chair, in Black



The Essentials by OFM seating collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-3020 task chair features a generously scaled breathable mesh back and durable sandwich mesh seat. It offers simple and intuitive controls such as pneumatic seat height adjustment and 360 degree swivel for added customizability and comfort. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials by OFM limited warranty.

COMFORTABLE SWIVEL CHAIR: Pneumatic seat height adjustment and 360-degree swivel allows you to customize your comfort

ROLLING OFFICE CHAIR: Smooth-rolling casters and durable wheels hold up even under heavy use

ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: Ergonomic back frame provides support and comfort

HEAVY DUTY AND DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: Durable sandwich mesh, generously proportioned seat, and 250 pound weight capacity

COMPUTER CHAIR WITH WARRANTY: Essentials by OFM limited warranty