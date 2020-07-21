OFM Essentials Collection Racing Style Gaming Chair, in Blue (ESS-3083-BLU)



The Essentials by OFM seating collection is where quality meets value – and now it’s taking the desk chair to a whole new level with the ESS-3083. Designed in an ergonomic racecar style with contoured segmented padding an integrated headrest and lumbar support, this chair provides high-performance comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays. Equipped with fixed padded arms which are looped for added durability. Additional features include seat height adjustment, tilt with tilt-tension control and 360-degree swivel. SofThread Leather and contrasting color mesh upholstery complete the modern, high-quality look and feel of the ESS-3083. The comfort, style, and competitive price of this chair make it a perfect addition to your home or office. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials by OFM Limited Lifetime warranty. The ESS-3083 has a 250 pound weight capacity.

ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this small frame video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

ADJUSTABLE RACING CHAIR: Features height adjustment, center tild-tension control, padded fixed loop arms and 360 degrees of swivel

PREMIUM LEATHER CHAIR: Upholstered in SofThread Leather and contrasting Blue sandwich mesh for an aggressive style and cool feel

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty, small frame chair is backed by OFMs Limited Lifetime Warranty