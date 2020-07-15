OFM Essentials Collection Plush Microfiber Office Chair, in Gray (ESS-3082-GRY)



The Essentials by OFM seating collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-3082 mid back task chair features soft micro suede fabric seating with segmented padding. It offers simple controls such as seat height adjustment and recline for added customizability and comfort. This chair also includes fixed padded arms for forearm support. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by the Essentials by OFM limited lifetime warranty.

OFFICE CHAIR WITH ARMS: This home office chair has padded fixed arms for extra upper body support to keep you comfortable

ERGONOMIC POSTURE SUPPORT: With a fully adjustable seat height and seat back recline, this computer chair can match your comfort and work preferences

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty chair has a 250 pound weight capacity for long-lasting

WARRANTY & SUPPORT: Relax knowing this desk chair is backed by the Essentials by OFM limited lifetime warranty