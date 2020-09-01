OFM Essentials Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in White



Price: $119.88

(as of Sep 01,2020 08:57:14 UTC – Details)



The OFM Essentials Collection seating is where quality meets value – and now it’s taking the desk chair to a whole new level with the ESS-3086 series. This High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in White, was designed with ergonomics in mind. With contoured segmented padding, a high back, and integrated headrest and lumbar support, this chair provides high-performance comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long work days. The thickly padded armrests can be left down for upper body support or flipped up to allow for uninhibited movement whenever you need it. Additional features include seat height adjustment, tilt-lock/tilt-tension control, and 360-degree swivel. SofThread Leather and contrasting color mesh upholstery complete the modern, high-quality look and feel. This chair is backed by our Essentials by OFM Limited Lifetime Warranty and features a 275 lb weight capacity.

COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR: A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

ADJUSTABLE RACING CHAIR: Features height adjustment, seat back recline control, flip up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

PREMIUM LEATHER CHAIR: Upholstered in SofThread Leather and contrasting colored mesh for an aggressive style and cool feel

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty chair has a 275 lb weight capacity for long-lasting use