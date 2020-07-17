OFM Essentials Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair, in Blue (ESS-3086-BLU)



Price: $121.24

(as of Jul 17,2020 15:16:15 UTC – Details)





COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR: A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

ADJUSTABLE RACING CHAIR: Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

PREMIUM LEATHER CHAIR: Upholstered in SofThread Leather and contrasting colored mesh for an aggressive style and cool feel

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty chair has a 275 lb weight capacity for long-lasting use