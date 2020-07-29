OFM Essentials Collection Bonded Leather Executive Chair with Arms, in Black (ESS-6025)



Price: $189.00 - $96.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 10:52:25 UTC – Details)



The Essentials by OFM seating Collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-6025 office chair features luxurious bonded leather for an upscale look and feel, making it a SMART and stylish solution for any application. The back and Seat are designed with segmented padding providing total body support. The chair offers simple and intuitive controls such as Pneumatic Seat height adjustment, 360 degree swivel, tilt tension and tilt lock for added customizability and comfort. The padded arms provide additional support. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials by OFM limited lifetime warranty.

DESK CHAIR: segmented padded back and seat with ultra plush cushioning give this home office chair unparalleled support and comfort

ADJUSTABLE WORK CHAIR: this comfy computer chair includes 360-degrees of swivel, seat and back tilt and gas lift seat height adjustment

CHAIR WITH ARMS: this ergonomic office chair has padded arms for upper body support and an adjustable recline to help you customize your comfort

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: this heavy duty swivel chair has a nylon base with a 250 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use