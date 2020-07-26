OFM Essentials Collection 3-Paddle Ergonomic Mesh High-Back Task Chair with Arms and Lumbar Support, in Black (ESS-3050)



The Essentials by OFM seating collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-3050 task chair offers maximum comfort, support and functionality. Our product is engineered for performance, with features that include a breathable mesh back, durable and soft sandwich mesh, adjustable seat height, adaptable ratcheting back, and adjustable arms that conform to your body. The high-performance asynchronous control lets you fine-tune your posture to address any task in ergonomic comfort. The comfort, stylish look, and price point of this chair make it a perfect addition to the office, whether at work or at home. This chair meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials by OFM Limited LIfetime warranty.

Adjustable back: vertical positioning adapts to fit various body sizes while independent back angle adjustment helps reduce pressure on the lower spine

Ergonomically formed seat fits nearly any body and adjustable-height arms allow for added customization

Engineered for maximum comfort and durability

250 pound weight capacity