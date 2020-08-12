OFM Core Collection Modern Fabric Upholstered Office Chair, Cushioned Arm, Gray



A great office chair needs to be supportive, stylish, and comfortable, which is where the OFM Core Collection Modern Fabric Upholstered Office Chair excels. The same comfort you expect from a lounge chair pads this chair, in a modern gray to match any office decor. Height adjustability ranges from 38″ – 41.1″, and its deep 3″ seat cushion ensures support for all users. Chrome accents give the chair a sleek look for the perfect first impression in the office. Plus, an entire day at work doesn’t take a toll on the body with deep cushioning and swivel tilt capabilities for the perfect angle. Cushions can be removed for easy cleaning, and responsive fabric is easy to maintain and keep in pristine condition. Backed by an OFM Limited Lifetime Warranty, this computer chair is a great way to stay comfy and focused while at work.

STYLISH OFFICE CHAIR – with a sleek chrome finish to the bottom and an attractive cushioning all over the backrest and seat, this chair fits the style of any workplace.

ADJUSTABLE FOR ALL – height adjustability ranges from 38″ – 41. 1″. Roomy , every user can enjoy this versatile chair

COIL SPRING CUSHION – With a thick 3” coil spring cushion, this office chair is essential for all day comfort, even when working overtime.

WARRANTY – Backed by an OFM Limited Lifetime Warranty, users can rest easy knowing that the chair they receive is built to last and keep up with the busy work day.