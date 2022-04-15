All official statements or steps from the Prime Minister that have damaged the security of Armenia and Artsakh, contributed to the violation of our people’s rights for their own political interests, including ceding territorial jurisdiction to Azerbaijan, are illegal, can not have legal force, Facebook Former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan wrote on the page.
“All these officials must be held accountable,” he wrote.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.