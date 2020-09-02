Officials investigate ‘guy in jetpack’ seen flying near LA airport



LAX is among the world’s busiest airports.





The FBI is examining reports that a “guy in a jetpack” was seen by pilots flying near Los Angeles’ LAX airport close-by to where airplanes were landing.

The occurrence, which was taped by air traffic controllers, took place on Sunday night and was experienced by pilots on 2 different airplanes.

The obvious perpetrator was seen flying at an elevation of 3,000 feet (915 meters).

Jetpacks, when the world of sci-fi, have actually ended up being a thing of truth in current years, according to professionals.

“Tower, American 1997 – we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 from Philadelphia informed officials in the control tower as he approached LAX around 18:30 regional time (01:30 GMT).

“Were they off to your left side or right side?” the controller reacts, leading the pilot to state the individual was 300 lawns to the aircraft’s left.

Within a minute, a pilot flying JetBlue Flight 23 likewise reported seeing a male fly past. As the controller recommended the pilot to …