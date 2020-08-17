Officials apologize and say charges will be dropped after Black reporter is arrested covering Proud Boys rally

Jackson Delong
In video taken by Robinson, the reporter might be heard informing officers a number of times that he belonged to the media as he was arrested with his recognition lanyard around his neck.

“I’m being arrested now,” Robinson stated in the video. “I’m media, dude. I’m media. I’m with MLive. I’m with MLive,” he stated prior to the video eliminates.

Robinson was launched the very same day on a $100 bond on a charge of restraining traffic, MLive reported.

On Sunday, Kalamazoo officials resolved the rally and arrests, stating they were sorry about the reporter’s arrest and his charges would be dropped.

“I apologize for the trauma that it caused to this young man,” Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas stated throughout the press conference, CNN affiliate WOOD-TV reported. “We all respect the sanctity of the press.”
Mayor David Anderson stated the reporter had actually been launched and the charges versus him had actually been dropped, according to affiliate WWMT.

Robinson was amongst 9 grownups and one small who were arrested throughout Saturday’s occasion, Thomas stated according to the WWMT. She did not understand whether those arrested were counterprotesters or members of the Proud Boys however she stated she didn’t think any Proud Boys were arrested, the affiliate reported.

The mayor stated that he is talking to the city lawyer about dropping charges versus the 5 individuals who were arrested whose cases are being dealt with by the city, WWMT reported.

“We will quickly have a response back on that however I’ve made that demand …

