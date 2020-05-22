Official says Turkey is not an EU border guard – Middle East Monitor

A spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy, stated on Wednesday that his nation is not a European Union border guard or a camp for asylum candidates.

Aksoy made the statements in reaction to declarations by a European Commission vice head of state for Promoting Our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, on Turkey as well as migration.

The Turkish official clarified that Schinas’s statements on migration looked like the Greek political discussion greater than European Union authorities.

He worried that the European Commission whose job is to shield the EU’s starting contracts has not yet accomplished any type of major examination right into “rights violations on the European Union borders”.

READ: Northern Cyprus bangs EU statement on East Mediterranean

Aksoy contacted Schinas to explore the instance of killed Pakistani asylum hunter, Muhammad Gulzar by Greek authorities as well as the ongoing forced return of travelers in the Aegean Sea as well as Evros River.

“Turkey is not and will not be a border guard for the European Union or a camp for asylum seekers. Our country, which suffers from the phenomenon of illegal migration, only wants the fair sharing of burdens and responsibilities,” he stated.