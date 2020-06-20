Official: Robert Kocharyan ‘back home’ after court order to drop detention – Armenian News

The Office of Robert Kocharyan confirms the previous president’s launch from pre-trial detention.

An official assertion says that the measure of restraint was dropped after the cost of a bail within the quantity AMD 2 billion (over $4,100,000) and the completion of all of the procedures.

“Robert Kocharyan has returned home, but he will continue his rehabilitation treatment at Izmirlyan Medical Center in accordance with the time schedule prescribed by doctors,” reads the assertion.

The Office extends its gratitude to the famend businessmen and philantropists, in addition to the residents of Armenia who joined the fundraising initiative in assist of the previous president’s launch.