Official render gives us a look at the beautiful vivo S7

Next week we are visiting the newest 5G mobile phone – vivoS7 It is stated to be the thinnest gadget with 5G assistance. After the other day’s arrival of the phone at the Chinese merchant JD.com, today the listing was finished with the very first official render of the phone from the back and the color looks beautiful.

Interestingly enough, we are yet to see the front side. According to many leakages, vivo is presenting a double selfie cam concealed inside a broad notch – that’s ideal, the business will not pierce the AMOLED panel.

We understand it will be an OLED screen and not LCD given that we can plainly see the power button in the other renders, significance the finger print sensing unit will make its method below the screen. Also, both predecessors vivo S5 and vivo S6 5G had actually AMOLED, so it is a winner that the vivo S7 will do the same.

