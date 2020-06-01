Official post-mortem declares Floyd death homicide

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, has been declared a homicide following an official post-mortem.

He suffered a cardiac arrest whereas being restrained by Minneapolis cops on 25 May, the report discovered.

The official post-mortem appeared to assist the findings of a personal examination carried out by medical experts employed by the Floyd household.

That report, launched earlier on Monday, stated Floyd died from asphyxia.

