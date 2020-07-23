Official photos show ‘Black Lives Matter’ plastered across the NBA’s new ‘bubble court’

Advertisement

Official photographs of the NBA’s new ‘bubble courts’ in Orlando show the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ emblazoned across the parquet.

The pictures, which were taken on Wednesday, come as the basketball league prepares to recommence its 2020-2021 season following a four month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests calling for racial justice and police reform have broken out across the country during the league’s suspension, and NBA officials are now eager to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to plastering the phrase across its new court, bosses will allow players to wear Black Lives Matter jerseys when play resumes.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has also not ruled out allowing players to kneel during the national anthem, saying ‘we’ll deal with the situation when it presents itself’.

Players are pictured practicing on the court in Orlando on Wednesday. Coaches were seen watching on from socially distanced seats

The league has also created a foundation ‘to expand educational and economic opportunities across the black community’.

More than three-quarters of NBA players are non-white, but Silver says he is pushing for more diversity behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the photos taken on Wednesday also show that seats inside the ‘bubble court’ are spaced out in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Players will be also be spaced on the bench and announcers will be enclosed in plexiglass to reduce risk of infection.

Since spectators are not permitted to attend, the court is also surrounded by large scoreboard screens, which will display messages for fans at home.

Twenty-two of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the playoffs, with all players already quarantining at Disney World resorts in Orlando. The stars are seen at practice on Tuesday

Twenty-two of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the playoffs, with all players already quarantining at Disney World resorts in Orlando.

All players returned negative coronavirus test results in the bubble this week, showing that a strict approach to self-isolating is working ahead of the season’s resumption.

Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando from July 7-13, including Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

Another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before the teams headed to central Florida.

Coaches and commentators will sit in spaced out seats in order to comply with social distancing requirements put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ESPN ‘s Malika Andrews posted pictures on social media from inside the NBA’s bubble, which is aimed at keeping players and staff safe from the outbreak

‘They’ve done everything right as far as I’m concerned,’ Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the NBA incorporating constant symptom checks and mandating masks at the resort.

‘When you think about that we’re running a village for the first time, the league is doing pretty well. … But as far as our health, we have an app every morning that we have to do, wearing bands, facemasks.’

The Clippers are scheduled to resume the 2019-2020 season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

