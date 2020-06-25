Official Order to End Illegal Logging Deemed ‘Show’ by Cambodian Activists

Indigenous groups and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) on Thursday dismissed a current directive from Cambodia’s government ordering local authorities to end illegal logging, calling the move a “show” aimed at mending its trustworthiness of being too soft on forest crimes.

On June 19, Minister of Agriculture Veng Sakhon issued a statement asking all provincial agriculture directors to take action against illegal logging, land encroachment, and forest destruction according to what the law states.

“Illegal fishing, illegal logging, and illegal encroachment on state land remarkably continues to exist in a couple of provinces, so in order to ensure effective management—especially of forests and fisheries—the Ministry of Agriculture calls on provincial and municipal agriculture officers to take action to prevent and crack down on [these violations] through any means necessary,” the statement said.

The directive didn’t include any details about illegal logging or other forest crimes.

Heng Sros, an activist with the group Lovers of the Environment, told RFA’s Khmer Service on Thursday that the ministry is “incapable” of addressing the problems it claims to be tackling.

“Even although ministry wants to fix its reputation by issuing the statement, we activists see it as just a show that won’t result in action [on illegal logging],” he said.

An indigenous villager from Mondulkiri province named Kroeung Tola called the statement “nothing new.”

He said illegal logging is “in full swing right now,” including through state and communal land encroachment in the province—much which is protected by local authorities.

“Illegal logging has continued nonstop on a daily basis under the protection of rich and powerful people,” that he said. “Even if measures are taken, they will not be effective.”

Another villager in Ratanakiri province named Kham Nin told RFA he’s no faith in the ministry to effectively implement the law because local authorities are the ones involved in forest crimes.

He said that meanwhile, his district forest will be destroyed and illegally occupied by speculators.

“The forest has become a desert because local authorities won’t implement the law according to the central government,” he said.

“They collude with businessmen and disregard the law because they only care about money.”

RFA was unable to reach Minister Veng Sakhon for comment Thursday.

Bey Vanny, the coordinator for Cambodian rights group Adhoc in Stung Treng province, told RFA that he has only ever observed authorities crack down on illegal loggers who’ve no reference to powerful people, while letting those with money or government positions off the hook.

“We want the law to be applied equally because we have only ever observed action taken against the poor,” he said.

Devastating deforestation

Local authorities in Cambodia don’t only look the other way when forest crimes happen, they also regularly target environmental activists that are working to stop them from happening.

In April, activists with Lovers of the Environment patrolling Prey Lang forest in Cambodia’s central plains said authorities interfered with their work and even tried to arrest them once they documented an area company conducting extensive illegal logging in the protected area.

The University of Copenhagen said Wednesday that documentation which corresponds with satellite imagery from the EU Joint Research Centre and Global Land Analysis & Discovery (GLAD) – University of Maryland showed that Cambodia lost the 10thmost forest of any nation last year at 63,000 hectares (155,675 acres).

Cambodia has lost 26 % of its tree cover since 2000, it added, at an equivalent to 2.3 million hectares (5.7 million acres).

Meanwhile, the university said, Prey Lang lost 7,510 hectares (18,560 acres) in 2019, which was a 73 % increase from previous year and marked the highest rate of deforestation since 2016, when the sanctuary was declared.

Prey Lang lost more than one football pitch (1.76 acres) every hour in the season of 2019, it said.

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.