Official North Korean Fury at Defectors Belies Popular Envy of Remittances From Exiles

North Korea has inflated a showcase inter-Korean meeting hall and pressed citizens to join staged venting rallies to show its fury at what it views as traitors that have fled to South Korea, after small groups of them launched balloons carrying leaflets denouncing leader Kim Jong Un.

Not all North Koreans are on board with the angry state campaign, which featured Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong calling the leaflet-launchers “human scum” and “mongrel dogs.” Some in the North in reality envy families with members in the South since they send cash remittances back, sources in the united states said.

“Even though the party is organizing a series of mass rallies to denounce the defectors, the people are envious of the defectors’ families,” a resident of North Hamgyong province, who requested anonymity for security reasons, told RFA’s Korean Service recently.

“Residents are being made to shout out slogans to condemn the defectors, but after the rally is over it sure is hard to find anyone saying bad things about defectors on their own,” the source said.

“This is basically because the families around us [with a member who] defected live well inspite of the difficulties of the national economy,” the source added.

Most of people who send balloons to the North are called “defectors” in both Koreas, who remain in a formal state of war long following the Cold War ended elsewhere.

But rights groups draw a distinction between defectors, who fled the North as government or military officials, and refugees — ordinary citizens who escaped poverty or hunger in the region’s poorest country.

North Korea’s belligerent turn this month is seen by Pyongyang watchers as calculated to extract diplomatic or economic concessions from Seoul and Washington in a well-established pattern of crisis escalation.

Smuggling cash through China

However the international reaction plays out, inside the country, the government’s break with a longstanding policy of ignoring or playing down discussion of exiles in the South is making more ordinary North Koreans think about them.

“The more the party strengthens class-consciousness education against defectors and denounces them, the more that residents show the exact opposite reaction,” another source, a resident of Ryanggang province who requested anonymity to speak freely, told RFA.

“They continue to hold rallies against defectors, so there is a growing interest in the freedom enjoyed by the defectors who have settled in South Korea,” the next source said.

The exiles send money for their relatives in the North through intermediaries in China, who have a cut for arranging the smuggling of cash, frequently Chinese yuan or U.S. dollars, across the porous Sino-North Korean border.

North Korean refugees in South Korea face social discrimination and many struggle economically since they are less competitive in South Korea’s cutthroat job market. But 62 percent of them sent money to friends and relatives in the North in 2018, according to a survey by way of a rights group.

The Database Center for North Korean Human Rights, which interviewed 414 North Koreans in the South, found most forwarded $500-2,000 a year – significant sums where the official salary may be worth about $5 a month.

According to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, 32,000 North Koreans have settled in South Korea since 1998, including 1,047 this past year.

The North Hamgyong source said that residents are complaining about needing to attend rallies denouncing defectors.

“The people gripe about fatigue plus they are discontent with the authorities’ ongoing rallies.

“They are critical of the authorities for focusing only on promoting the greatness of the Highest Dignity and creating a crisis against South Korea without solving the food problem that has befallen many residents at this difficult time,” the source said. The Highest Dignity is an honorific term for Kim Jong Un.

Higher mountains down South

Skyrocketing food prices followed the closing of the border with China throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, while U.S. and U.N. sanctions aimed at pressuring Pyongyang to stop its nuclear and missile programs have dealt a blow to the country’s emerging market economy, sapping the income of many.

The lack of access to affordable food is making the residents ask what the federal government has done for them, based on the source.

“More and more people are asking what plan the Highest Dignity has, if he is truly the Highest Dignity,” the foundation said.

“Residents are really envious of defectors’ families, since they help their loved ones [in the North] survive the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus crisis,” the foundation added.

The Ryanggang source said that rumors of the wealth of refugees’ families have long circulated in the province, which borders China.

“They have a saying here that ‘The Mt. Halla range is better than Mt. Paektu’s’”, the foundation said, discussing the tallest mountains in South and North Korea.

Though North Korea’s Mt. Paektu is a sacred site in Korean culture and taller than South Korea’s Mt. Halla, saying that the Halla range is better means that those with an association in the South are economically better off. South Korea’s economy is about 50 times the size of the North’s.

“Young men and women used to avoid defectors’ families as spouses, but these days, they are becoming as popular as most senior officials’ families,” the second source said.

“The party condemns defectors as human scum and national traitors, but the residents realize that defectors in the South enjoy political and economic freedom,” said the second source.

“People say that we should instead denounce the officials who threaten and exploit the people and the Central Committee [of the Korean Workers’ Party,] which is neglecting the situation.”

Reported by Jieun Kim for RFA’s Korean Service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.