Official: Georgia can’t open border for tourists from Armenia – Panorama

Georgia can not open its border for tourists from international locations with excessive incidence of the novel coronavirus, together with Armenia, Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze informed Pirveli TV.

“The first tourists will be citizens from ‘green’ countries. The Tourism Department is working on it. Georgia will reach bilateral agreements with countries with the lowest risk. Certain procedures are being developed for tourists to be tested before arriving in Georgia. Many countries have already introduced such rules. For instance, our citizens who travel to Turkey for treatment must undergo PCR testing no earlier than 48 hours before crossing the border. Also, after crossing the Georgian border, tourists undergo certain checkups,” Jnews quoted him as saying.

As reported earlier, Georgia could function a “safe corridor” for tourists from Israel, Austria, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.